Virat Kohli congratulates Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma for Khel Ratna, Arjuna award

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Saturday congratulated the three Sharma-s for being conferred with their respective sports awards. While his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, his Delhi teammate Ishant Sharma will get the Arjuna award along with Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

"Congratulations @ImIshant and @ImRo45 for your respective Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards Clapping hands sign and to @Deepti_Sharma06 for her Arjuna Award as well. Big congratulations to all the other winners across different sports. Proud moment to remember for each sportsperson," tweeted Kohli.

Rohit became the fourth Indian cricketer to receive the nation's highest sporting award, as he joined Sachin Tendulkar (1998), MS Dhoni (2007) and Kohli (2018) in the elite list.

Besides Rohit, woman paddler Manika Batra, Rio Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Mariappan Thangavelu, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal and decorated wrestler Vinesh Phogat will also receive the award.

The five names were recommended on Tuesday by a committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh which met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Ishant and Deepti were part of 27althletes who will receive the Arjuna award.

