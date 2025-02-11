Torrent Group set to acquire majority stake in Gujarat Titans franchise IPL 2025 onwards: Report

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Gujarat Titans have assembled one of the strongest squads ahead of IPL 2025

Torrent Group, an Indian consortium based in Ahmedabad, is set to acquire a majority 67 per cent stake in the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans. As per an ESPNCricinfo report, the Torrent Group will buy 2/3rd of the stake from the original owners CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pte Ltd) and the new ownership might be involved in, starting IPL 2025 subject to paperwork and approval for the IPL Governing Council.

The Titans were one of the two franchises introduced ahead of the 2022 edition of the IPL. CVC Capital Partners had bought the franchise for Rs 5,625 crore in a closed-bid auction. The Titans, the first team based in Ahmedabad, won the IPL in their very first appearance in the tournament in 2022, then led by Hardik Pandya. The Titans followed it up with yet another appearance in the final in 2023 before losing to the Chennai Super Kings on the final delivery of a thrilling rain-affected clash.

As per the company's website, the Torrent Group is valued at Rs 41,000 crore and has prominent subsidiaries in Torrent Power and Torrent Pharma. Once the paperwork is processed, the approval of the divestment will come from the IPL GC, which is expected in the next two to three weeks with the IPL set to begin on March 21 this year.

The Titans have assembled one of the strongest squads ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL including the likes of Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and R Sai Kishore among the quality T20 players to have been signed on, apart from skipper Shubman Gill and the world's leading T20 bowler Rashid Khan.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat (wk), Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, R Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya.