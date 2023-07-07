Top 5 run-scorers in IND vs WI Test matches

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India will be starting their new WTC cycle from July 12 with series against West Indies

India and West Indies are set to resume their rivalry in Test cricket starting from July 12. While team India is coming off a month's break after losing the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the Caribbeans are badly hurt as they have not qualified for the ODI World Cup in India. This Test series will also start the new WTC cycle for both India and West Indies. The two teams have faced each other in a massive 98 Tests with India winning 22 matches while the Caribbeans emerged victorious on 30 occasions.

West Indies bowlers used to dominate the proceedings early on but as time progressed, the Indian batters also started scoring runs. However, there was one batter who always enjoyed batting against the Caribbean bowlers and he is Sunil Gavaskar. He is the top run-scorer in IND vs WI Test matches having amassed 2749 in 27 Tests (48 innings) at an average of 65.45 with 13 centuries and seven fifties. His best score of 236* also shows Gavaskar loved facing the West Indies bowlers and slammed them left right and centre every time.

West Indies legends Clive Lloyd and Shivnarine Chanderpaul are at the next two places scoring 2344 and 2171 runs respectively. Lloyd played 28 Tests against India and averaged 58.60 while smashing seven tons and 12 half-centuries. On the other hand, Chanderpaul averaged 63.85 (better than Lloyd) in 25 Test matches. India's current head coach Rahul Dravid is at the fourth position smashing 1978 runs at a brilliant average of 63.80 in 23 Tests against the Windies.

The fifth highest run-scorer in India vs West Indies Test matches is Sir Vivian Richards who loved stamping his authority on the bowlers. He scored 1927 runs in 28 Tests at an average of 50.71 with eight centuries and seven half-centuries to his name.

Most runs in IND vs WI Test matches Player Name Matches Innings Runs Average Fifties Hundreds Best Score Sunil Gavaskar 27 48 2749 65.45 13 7 236* Clive Lloyd 28 44 2344 58.60 7 12 242* Shivnarine Chanderpaul 25 44 2171 63.85 7 10 140 Rahul Dravid 23 38 1978 63.80 5 13 146 Vivian Richards 28 41 1927 50.71 8 7 192*

