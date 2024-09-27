SL vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 2: Kamindu Mendis surpasses Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vinod Kambli in two major Asian records

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Galle on September 27, 2024

Sri Lankan batters dominated Day 2 of the second Test match against New Zealand in Galle on Friday, September 27. Kamindu Mendis continued his incredible red-ball cricket form with another Test hundred to shatter multiple Test records.

Kamindu scored an unbeaten 182 runs off 250 balls and in-form Kusal Mendis smashed 106* off 149 balls as Sri Lanka registered their highest-ever total of 602 for 5 against New Zealand in Test cricket. New Zealand lost both their openers in the closing stages and are facing a tough challenge to avoid a series loss with 22 for 2 at the end of Day 2's play.

Playing in his only 8th Test match, the 25-year-old Kamindu made the headlines again as he became the fastest Asian cricketer to register 5 Test centuries and to reach 1,000 Test runs. Kamindu broke the star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for the fewest matches to 1000 Test runs by an Asian cricketer.

Jaiswal, who witnessed a sensational rise in Test cricket in 2024, took just 9 matches to reach 1000 Test runs. Kamindu also surpassed Everton Weekes, Herbert Sutcliffe and George Headly in this record to go second behind legendary Don Bradman's record to reach 1000 Test runs in 7 Test matches.

The left-handed Sri Lankan star also shattered another major Asian record for the most runs after 13 Test innings. Kamindu scored 1004 runs in his first 13 Test innings and broke the former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's almost 30-year-old record for most runs after 13 Test innings. Kambli had enjoyed a brilliant start to his Test career as he scored 965 runs in his first 13 innings.

Meanwhile, captain Dhananjaya de Silva declared Sri Lanka's first innings after Kamindu reached his 1000 Test runs with a brilliant six off Rachin Ravindra. Kusal Mendis also registered his 10th Test century as Sri Lanka registered a big total of 602 for 5 in 163.4 overs.

Sri Lanka then also dominated with a ball in the closing stages with Prabath Jayasuriya removing Devon Conway and Asitha Fernando dismissing Tom Latham on just 19 runs on the scoreboard. Umpires called stumps after New Zealand scored 22 for 2 in 14 overs with Kane Williamson and Ajaz Patel at the crease.