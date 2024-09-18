SL vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first; NZ include Phillips, Rachin

Follow us on Image Source : SONY SPORTS/SLC/INDIA TV SL vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

SL vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Updates: A start of the long cricket season and a couple of Test matches in the sub-continent headlining it? It can't get any better. First up, it's Sri Lanka against New Zealand in a two-match home Test series. The islanders are coming off avoiding a clean sweep against England with a spirited win in the series finale at the Oval and would want to continue with the momentum given they are still very much alive in the World Test Championship for a spot in the final. Against them are New Zealand, who like T20 World Cup don't have any match practice. However, this time around there did try to play one Test against Afghanistan before a long season in Asia, rain in Greater Noida didn't help their cause. New Zealand are the only side in the WTC history without a series win away from home and that's a bit concerning given they are the inaugural champions. And the Kiwis would want to change that this time around. Follow all the live updates of SL vs NZ 1st Test from Galle-