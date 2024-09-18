SL vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first; NZ include Phillips, Rachin

New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bat first without any hesitation. The sun is shining and it is a fresh pitch in Galle and the hosts would be keen to get a big first-innings score.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka have locked horns on 38 previous occasions in Test cricket and the Black Caps have won 18 of them. However, in Sri Lanka, the hosts lead 7-5 to New Zealand and that is what the visitors have to focus on
.
After a damp squib of five days in Greater Noida with no play against Afghanistan due to rain and a wet outfield, New Zealand will be eager to get on the field and perform. It is the start of a long Test season in Asia with two games in Sri Lanka and three in India. Having not won a single series away from home in WTC history, the Black Caps will be keen to change the record.
Sri Lanka didn't win the series but they had their moments in England and ended the three-match assignment with a win at the Oval. Sri Lanka found a few new heroes while some of the experienced one took the responsibility and the Dhananjaya de Silva-led side would want to take the momentum into the two-match series at home.
Sri Lanka against New Zealand, a fixture which the Kiwis won last year at home as part of the previous World Test Championship cycle but in the sub-continent, the hosts will be the favourites, especially since they are coming off winning a Test in England. But nevertheless, it should be a cracker. Welcome to our live coverage of the first SL vs NZ Test from Galle-
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News