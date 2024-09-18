Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
  SL vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first; NZ include Phillips, Rachin
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka are coming off only their fourth Test win in England at the Oval, tells you how significant that moment was. Now a week later, they are at home, in their comfort zone, against a side which is looking to find its footing in sub-continent.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2024 9:56 IST
Image Source : SONY SPORTS/SLC/INDIA TV SL vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Updates: A start of the long cricket season and a couple of Test matches in the sub-continent headlining it? It can't get any better. First up, it's Sri Lanka against New Zealand in a two-match home Test series. The islanders are coming off avoiding a clean sweep against England with a spirited win in the series finale at the Oval and would want to continue with the momentum given they are still very much alive in the World Test Championship for a spot in the final. Against them are New Zealand, who like T20 World Cup don't have any match practice. However, this time around there did try to play one Test against Afghanistan before a long season in Asia, rain in Greater Noida didn't help their cause. New Zealand are the only side in the WTC history without a series win away from home and that's a bit concerning given they are the inaugural champions. And the Kiwis would want to change that this time around. Follow all the live updates of SL vs NZ 1st Test from Galle-

  • Sep 18, 2024 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Henry misses out; Rachin, Phillips included for New Zealand

    New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

  • Sep 18, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Chandimal new No. 3, Mendis to bat at 5 for Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

     

  • Sep 18, 2024 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat first

    Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bat first without any hesitation. The sun is shining and it is a fresh pitch in Galle and the hosts would be keen to get a big first-innings score.

  • Sep 18, 2024 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    New Zealand 18-9 ahead on the head-to-head

    New Zealand and Sri Lanka have locked horns on 38 previous occasions in Test cricket and the Black Caps have won 18 of them. However, in Sri Lanka, the hosts lead 7-5 to New Zealand and that is what the visitors have to focus on

  • Sep 18, 2024 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    New Zealand would be itching to get out on the field

    After a damp squib of five days in Greater Noida with no play against Afghanistan due to rain and a wet outfield, New Zealand will be eager to get on the field and perform. It is the start of a long Test season in Asia with two games in Sri Lanka and three in India. Having not won a single series away from home in WTC history, the Black Caps will be keen to change the record.

  • Sep 18, 2024 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sri Lanka are coming off a spirited show in England, including a win

    Sri Lanka didn't win the series but they had their moments in England and ended the three-match assignment with a win at the Oval. Sri Lanka found a few new heroes while some of the experienced one took the responsibility and the Dhananjaya de Silva-led side would want to take the momentum into the two-match series at home.

  • Sep 18, 2024 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in a two-match home Test series

    Sri Lanka against New Zealand, a fixture which the Kiwis won last year at home as part of the previous World Test Championship cycle but in the sub-continent, the hosts will be the favourites, especially since they are coming off winning a Test in England. But nevertheless, it should be a cracker. Welcome to our live coverage of the first SL vs NZ Test from Galle-

