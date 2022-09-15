SA T20 League: Paarl Royals rope in South African stalwart as head coach | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER JP Duminy has been roped in as the head coach of Paarl Royals

SA T20 League Paarl Royals: The teams of the SA T20 League are busy announcing their head coaches. After MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals too have announced their head coach for the maiden tournament. The Royals have roped in South African stalwart JP Duminy as their head coach for the season. This team is owned by Rajasthan Royals and they are gearing up for their maiden season. Before this MI Cape Town announced Simon Katich as their head coach.

Following the format of the Indian Premier League, the South Africa T20 League has a total of six teams which includes the likes of MI Cape Town, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and so on. As of now, the tournament has been scheduled to start in January 2023. It is estimated that more than 30 international players will take part in this mega event. The mega auctions for this event will take place on September 19, 2022. As the format has it, the designated teams are allowed to only have a total of 17 players in their squad. Paarl Royals have reserved the services of David Miller from South Africa, Jos Buttler from England, Obed McCoy from the West Indies, and so on. The other slots will be filled accordingly when the auction takes place.

Before this, MI Cape Town had also announced its head coach. The left-handed Australian batsman Simon Katich has been roped in by this franchise. Speculations about South Africa head coach Mark Boucher joining the franchise were rife, but in a sudden change of things, Katich has been given the responsibility of building MI Cape Town's squad from scratch. MI Capetown has also roped in Hashim Amla as the batting coach.

Composition of squads till now:

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler, David Miller, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch

RPSG Durban: Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayan

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman

