RCB to introduce personalised training approach for IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore will introduce a personalised training approach in a bid to gear up the players for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Having arrived in Dubai last Friday, RCB will complete their designated six days of quarantine on Wednesday (August 26) and will hence be able to begin their training in the bio-secure environment starting Thursday.

Franchisee's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson feels that a singular training session for all the team members will not be a suitable option considering the circumstances through with each player has gone through over the last few months.

"Players have spent the last few months in a variety of environments and are therefore in different stages of fitness and training, and hence a singular training approach is not the best route to start getting ready for the season. Our Support Staff team will continue working in a way that is flexible and offers personalised support. We have a highly skilled Support Staff team to nurture the players mentally, physically and emotionally to assist each players preparation so they are ready to play their best cricket," Hesson said.

RCB head coach Simon Katich further explained that there will be various split- group sessions for the players and will only only start more competitive training once the squad members regains their rhythym before secheduling practice matches.

“Given the unique circumstances, Covid- 19 has presented to everyone worldwide we are just extremely grateful to be in a position that we can get back to putting on a show for IPL in the UAE. Our preparations have revolved around giving the players at least 3 weeks to get back into the routine of training their skills and getting their bodies ready for the competition so they can build up gradually and try to minimise any injuries. We have several split- group sessions planned initially to help give the batsmen plenty of time getting volume in after such a long layoff. It also ties into helping mitigate any risks with Covid by not having the full squad training all at once either. Once everyone has got their touch and rhythm back with bat and ball, we will move into more competitive training before the scheduled practice matches and the start of the tournament," Katich said.

RCB will begin their three-week training camp at the ICC Cricket Academy and will undergo strenuous training and practice to gradually build up into the demands of playing with the extreme heat in UAE.

