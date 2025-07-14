Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes third Indian to achieve major record during Lord's Test Ravindra Jadeja has gone past Virat Kohli in a major record list as he made a gritty half-century in the second innings of the third Test between India and England. Jadeja has also become only the third Indian player to achieve yet another major record.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a heroic effort against England on Day 5 of the third Test as he played a gritty knock at Lord's. Jadeja dug down the anchor as he showed nerves of steel to keep India alive on the final day at Lord's.

With India staring down the barrel and a huge defeat in the third Test, Jadeja put up a valiant show. While he did not go for quick runs with Jasprit Bumrah, he kept hanging around to bring up a fifty in the second session of the final day.

Jadeja brought up his fifty off 150 balls as he kept fighting despite not scoring too many runs. With his gritty fifty, the Indian all-rounder has surpassed Indian icon Virat Kohli in a major record, while also becoming just the third Indian player to achieve another huge milestone.

This was Jadeja's 25th fifty in Test cricket and eighth fifty-plus score in England, which sends him above Virat Kohli on the list of most fifty-plus knocks in the country. He was earlier tied with former India captain Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on seven such scores.

Jadeja now has the same number of fifty-plus scores as MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Rishabh Pant and Dilip Vengsarkar in England.

Jadeja becomes third Indian to achieve huge record

Meanwhile, this was Jadeja's fourth consecutive fifty of the series. He has now become just the third Indian player to hit four back-to-back fifty-plus scores in England. Only Rishabh Pant has more such scores: 5, while Ganguly has four fifty-plus scores too.