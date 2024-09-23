Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Ravi Ashwin, chases Ian Botham in unique Test record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a six-wicket haul for the seventh time in the second innings of a Test on Sunday (September 22) as India thrashed Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Chennai. It was an all-round performance from the off-spinner as he had notched up his sixth Test century earlier with the bat capping a wonderful Test for him at his home ground. While Ashwin is being applauded for his excellent performance, Ravindra Jadeja also played his hand with both bat and ball, surpassing his bowling partner in a unique record.

It was Jadeja with whom Ashwin forged a partnership of 199 runs for the seventh wicket after India were struggling at 144/6 in the first innings. The left-handed batter continued his dream run with the bat in the format to score 86 runs off 124 deliveries with 10 fours and two sixes to his name. Backing up his show with the bat, Jadeja also accounted for five wickets across two innings playing a perfect second fiddle to Ashwin.

This was the 12th instance when Jadeja scored more than 50 runs and picked up five or more wickets in a Test match. He went past Ashwin and Shakib Al Hasan in this aspect who have done it 11 times so far. Only Ian Botham has managed to register this stunning double more times than Jadeja. The legendary England all-rounder scored more than 50 runs and accounted for five or more wickets in a Test a staggering 16 times.

The way Ravindra Jadeja has been batting in the format over the last few years, the all-rounder is certain to go past Botham by the time of his retirement.

Meanwhile, with a solid win in the first Test, India have started their home season on a high and have also taken a step forward towards making their third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final. With seven wins and a draw in 10 matches in this cycle, India boast of a PCT of 71.67.