Pallekele weather report: Will rain spoil ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash?

New Delhi:

England and Pakistan are set to lock horns in a crucial Super Eight fixture in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 24, with the race for the semifinals heating up. The weather has been in focus in Sri Lanka as rain has already washed Pakistan's clash against New Zealand in the Super Eight stage earlier, although that was in Colombo.

Pakistan and New Zealand had shared a point each, which makes their next two games pretty crucial. Pakistan move out of Colombo for the first time this tournament, and how they adapt to the conditions would be key. The Men in Green had not found their top game against big teams and were thrashed by India earlier in the league stage. They have confidence of convincing wins over the USA and Namibia, but it would be interesting to see how they will come up against the Three Lions.

England have themselves had their troubles. They began with a heart-stopper win of four runs over Nepal before losing to the West Indies. They managed to take nail-biters against Italy and Scotland before a strong spin show saw them beat Sri Lanka in the Super Eight.

How is the weather in Pallekele for ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup match?

As per the latest update from Accuweather, there is hardly any threat of rain today in Pallekele. The hourly updates show that there are not even 10% chances of precipitation ahead of and during the game. There is only a 7% chance of rain at 3 PM, and it stays put for the next two hours till 5 PM.

The precipitation chances take a further dip to 5% at 6 PM before going down to 0% at 7 PM, the scheduled time of the start of this fixture. It stays 0% over the next few hours, even till 11 PM, with skies mostly clear for this game to go ahead.

The weather had threatened to wash out the England vs Sri Lanka clash a few days ago, but rain stayed away on the match day as the game went ahead without any interruptions. It had rained a day before that game but it stayed away on the game day for the England vs Sri Lanka clash.

England look for semifinal entry

Meanwhile, England will be looking to make their way in the semifinals of the World Cup. They have two points from their opening game, and a win over Pakistan will take them through to the semifinal as they will have three points, which will make them stay above at least two of the other three teams in their group and assure a place in the knockouts.