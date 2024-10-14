Pakistan vs England Live: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A new-look Pakistan team will take on England in the second Test in Multan

A new-look Pakistan team will be in action in the second Test against England after making wholesale changes in the squad after the defeat in the series opener. It was a radical move from Pakistan to leave out three of their first-choice all-format stars including Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi and they would hope that it brings results because the defeat last week wouldn't have been an easy pill to swallow for the PCB and the team management as well as the players.

Despite six losses in all matches as captain, Shan Masood was able to retain his place having smashed 151 in the series opener, however, there will be a few notable changes in the playing XI. It was a shocker of a result after having scored 556 in the first innings for Pakistan and if the second Test does take place on the pitch, both teams will hope for some more assistance for the bowlers and hopefully a positive result for the hosts.

When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test match between Pakistan and England will kick off on Tuesday, October 15 at 10:30 AM IST every day till Saturday, October 19. Unfortunately, the PAK vs ENG Test series doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, the second Test can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website for a nominal fee of INR 49/- for the tour pass.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone