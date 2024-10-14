Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Pakistan vs England Live: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live on TV and streaming in India?

Pakistan vs England Live: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live on TV and streaming in India?

Pakistan have made quite a few changes to their side ahead of the second and third Tests against England in Multan and Rawalpindi. England already have the 1-0 lead in the series and would be keen to seal the series on what is likely to be a used pitch in Multan.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2024 18:00 IST
A new-look Pakistan team will take on England in the second
Image Source : GETTY A new-look Pakistan team will take on England in the second Test in Multan

A new-look Pakistan team will be in action in the second Test against England after making wholesale changes in the squad after the defeat in the series opener. It was a radical move from Pakistan to leave out three of their first-choice all-format stars including Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi and they would hope that it brings results because the defeat last week wouldn't have been an easy pill to swallow for the PCB and the team management as well as the players.

Despite six losses in all matches as captain, Shan Masood was able to retain his place having smashed 151 in the series opener, however, there will be a few notable changes in the playing XI. It was a shocker of a result after having scored 556 in the first innings for Pakistan and if the second Test does take place on the pitch, both teams will hope for some more assistance for the bowlers and hopefully a positive result for the hosts. 

When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test match between Pakistan and England will kick off on Tuesday, October 15 at 10:30 AM IST every day till Saturday, October 19. Unfortunately, the PAK vs ENG Test series doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, the second Test can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website for a nominal fee of INR 49/- for the tour pass.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

Related Stories
Injured Cameron Green ruled out of India Test series, Champions Trophy after opting for surgery

Injured Cameron Green ruled out of India Test series, Champions Trophy after opting for surgery

India's Test record in Bengaluru: Highest total, biggest win, last match result and all you need to

India's Test record in Bengaluru: Highest total, biggest win, last match result and all you need to

England announce playing XI for 2nd Test vs Pakistan, captain Ben Stokes returns

England announce playing XI for 2nd Test vs Pakistan, captain Ben Stokes returns

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement