Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Big tons from Shakeel, Rizwan power Pakistan to huge first innings total on Day 2

PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Big tons from Shakeel, Rizwan power Pakistan to huge first innings total on Day 2

PAK vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan registered brilliant centuries each and added 240 runs for the fifth wicket to help Pakistan post a big total of 448/6 in their first innings at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 19:09 IST
PAK vs BAN 1st Test Day 2 score
Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel during Day 2 of the Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 22, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel powered Pakistan to a huge total and dominant position on Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Shakeel continued his red-hot form with a big century and Rizwan smashed 171* as Pakistan declared their first innings on 448/6 to take control of the opening match.

After losing the first three wickets on just 16 runs, Pakistan made a sensational comeback with Rizwan and Shakeel adding 240 runs for the fifth wicket. Bangladesh bowlers struggled for wickets after a sensational start on Day 1 but batters managed to avoid wickets after scoring 27/0 at the end of Day 2's play. 

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

Related Stories
Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra headline India A Women's dominating day against Australia

Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra headline India A Women's dominating day against Australia

ECB announce schedule for home season, Test match vs Zimbabwe likely to clash with IPL 2025

ECB announce schedule for home season, Test match vs Zimbabwe likely to clash with IPL 2025

Indian team to play first-ever women's Test match at Lord's against England in 2026

Indian team to play first-ever women's Test match at Lord's against England in 2026

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement