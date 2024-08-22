PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Big tons from Shakeel, Rizwan power Pakistan to huge first innings total on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel during Day 2 of the Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 22, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel powered Pakistan to a huge total and dominant position on Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Shakeel continued his red-hot form with a big century and Rizwan smashed 171* as Pakistan declared their first innings on 448/6 to take control of the opening match.

After losing the first three wickets on just 16 runs, Pakistan made a sensational comeback with Rizwan and Shakeel adding 240 runs for the fifth wicket. Bangladesh bowlers struggled for wickets after a sensational start on Day 1 but batters managed to avoid wickets after scoring 27/0 at the end of Day 2's play.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

More to follow...