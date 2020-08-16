Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @SAKSHISINGH_R MSD retires: Wife Sakshi pens down emotional tribute for MS Dhoni on his retirement

Former India captain MS Dhoni shocked the whole cricketing world by announcing his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Dhoni, the only captain in the history of the game to win all three ICC trophies as skipper, took to Twitter to bids adieu to international cricket with an emotional video.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni penned down an emotional letter on the social media platform for her husband MS.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud," she posted with a photo of MS Dhoni.

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. — Maya Angelou", she further added.

Earlier, on Saturday, Dhoni posted a four-minute-long video, which was a compilation from the pictures of his illustrious career - ever since he first donned the Indian jersey. "Thanks, Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he captioned the emotional video.

The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates at the side's home base for a short training camp ahead of the players' departure to the UAE next week for the 2020 edition of IPL.

The good news for all Mahi fans is that he will continue his cricketing journey in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to start from September 19 in UAE.

