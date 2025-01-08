Mohammed Shami set to return, Akash Deep unlikely for white-ball series against England | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami last played international cricket in November 2023

Mohammed Shami is reportedly set to return to the national team ahead of India's white-ball series against England. The veteran fast bowler recently made a successful comeback through domestic cricket after recovering from his long-term injury and is expected to make his international return this month.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Shami is expected to make the team for the England series starting on January 22. India are set to host England in five T20Is and their ODIs in their final preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and Shami has been tipped to be part of all squads.

The 34-year-old pacer last played featured in international cricket during the ODI World Cup 2023 and underwent surgery on his right heel in February 2024. Shami returned to professional cricket through the Ranji Trophy tournament in November 2024 and is currently part of Bengal's side in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

However, the same report also adds that Akash Deep is unlikely to recover from his back spasm and will miss the England series. Deep missed India's recent fifth Test match against Australia in Sydney and is likely to be sidelined for a month.

Akash is yet to make his white-ball debut for India and will require fitness clearance from the NCA (National Cricket Academy) ahead of the Selection Committee's meeting to decide the Indian squad for the England series.

