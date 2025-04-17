MI vs SRH Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai play today in IPL 2025 match Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. Check out the pitch report of the ground ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions had a troubling start to the season, winning only two matches out of six and are currently seventh on the points table. The only good thing for them is that the team has been in a similar situation plenty of times and has a record of making a strong comeback and qualifying for the playoffs.

Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s return boosted the morale, but former captain Rohit Sharma’s form remains a major concern. Suryakumar Yadav has blown hot and cold while neither Ryan Rickelton nor Will Jacks has been successful in making a mark in the cash-rich league. The bowling department, however, looks sorted. Captain Hardik Pandya is in incredible form and that’s a huge positive factor, especially given how the previous season turned out for him.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, were expected to dominate the IPL this season. They played aggressively and qualified for the final and it was expected that the Pat Cummins-led side would continue in a similar manner. However, they also managed only two wins in six games and are ninth on the points table. Things have not gone in their favour as the likes of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been inconsistent. Abhishek Sharma smacked a cracking century in the last match, which should give him some confidence.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium traditionally supports the batters. It’s a high-scoring ground and it is likely to behave the same. Bowling first will be ideal and dew can play a part as the match progresses. Anything over 225 runs can be considered to be a good total.