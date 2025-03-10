MI vs GG, WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match in Mumbai Mumbai Indians will begin their short home leg in the ongoing WPL with a crucial game against the Gujarat Giants. Mumbai Indians came back strongly in their last game against the UP Warriorz but with both teams vying for that direct final spot, it makes for a thrilling finish to the league stage.

Gujarat Giants with their thrilling run-chase against the Delhi Capitals, not only qualified for the WPL playoffs for the first time but also set up a close finish in the league stage with all three teams remaining in the competition vying for a direct spot in the final. The Mumbai Indians have an advantage, with a couple of games left in the league stage and would be confident after their performance in their last match to finish it the first round on a high and qualify for the finale directly.

The Giants have peaked at the right time and have found players performing at crucial junctures of the game. The likes of Harleen Doel and Meghna Singh, their Indian internationals performing, with Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwer doing their job with the ball have offloaded overseas to do their job without worrying about having to do the heavy lifting. Hence, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Deandra Dotting just have to play their roles, which they have been doing to the T.

The biggest concern for the Giants right now might be the fourth overseas. Laura Wolvaardt was left out after a couple of games while Phoebe Litchfield hasn't been able to do what was required of her and the Giants might look towards English all-rounder Dannielle Gibson to do the middle-order job and also provide a couple of overs with the ball. Mumbai Indians are hosting for the first time in WPL 2025 and will bank on home support and the form of their overseas stars to get past the Giants.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2025 Match 19, MI vs GG

Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner (vc), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Amelia Kerr, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shabnim Ismail, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra