SL vs IND | Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal steal spotlight in India's second intra-squad match: Watch

India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal looked in great touch in the second intra-squad match in Sri Lanka, sharing as many as five wickets between them.

In a video shared by Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel, Chahal can be seen dismissing Nitish Rana and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Kuldeep, who has been struggling to cement his place in the national set-up, can also be seen picking three wickets. Pacers Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Chetan Sakariya were also among the wickets. While Saini dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Hardik Pandya, young Sakariya plucked the wicket of skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

India, led by Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid, are set to take on Sri Lanka in a six-match white-ball series starting July 13. India will play three ODIs on July 13, 16 and 18 respectively, followed by as many T20Is on July 21, 23 and 25. All the matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Chahal on Thursday also said that one would "see a more confident Yuzi" in the Sri Lanka series. The leg-spinner, who finds himself at difficult crossroads, didn't feature in the home ODI series against England.

"My performance - I don't think it was a dip (in form) or anything. You can't perform in every match. I will try my level best. This series is very important to me," Chahal, making his return to the ODI set-up, said at a virtual press conference.

"I have a couple of variations and I'm focusing on that only, not using other deliveries. You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series. I'm just working on my angles and in general trying to bowl more.

"I keep talking to the bowling coach. There is confidence now. My main focus at the moment is just this series. There's been lesser cricket over the last year, but that's not in our hands. Whatever series happens, we want to perform. Then, my focus would be IPL and then the World T20," he added.