Kuldeep Yadav reveals Kevin Pietersen's advice to him ahead of second England Test

The Indian team is all set to take on England in the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both sides will lock horns in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2. It is worth noting that the first Test of the series was won by England.

Taking on India at Headingley in Leeds, England, managed to put in an excellent performance and registered a comfortable win. With the disadvantage of going into the second Test, team India will hope to improve and register their first win of the series at Edgbaston.

With the second Test approaching, India’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav came forward and revealed how former England batter Kevin Pietersen helped him prepare for the England series. It is worth noting that Pietersen was a part of Delhi Capitals’ coaching staff in the IPL 2025, the franchise represented by Kuldeep Yadav as well.

"Kevin Petersen was part of our team at DC. He gave me a lot of inputs for the England tour. He told me about fielding positions, pitches and the batsmen. We ran through their batting line up. He told me about the mindset needed in England," Kuldeep said in an interview with the Indian Express.

Pietersen advised Kuldeep to adopt attacking mindset

Furthermore, Kuldeep Yadav revealed how Kevin Pietersen pointed out to him how spinners play with a defensive mindset when in England, and that is not what Kuldeep should do. The star Indian spinner revealed that Pietersen backed him to take an attacking mindset and look at how to consistently take wickets.

"Pietersen said that generally spinners come to England with a defensive mindset. They think that in England, fast bowlers will get wickets and they will be in a supporting role. He told me to take the field with an attacking mindset. If I get a game and bowl 15 to 20 overs, I have to always think about how to get the batsmen out," he added.