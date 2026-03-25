KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane puts focus on 'fearless, positive brand of cricket' ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Leading Kolkata Knight Riders into his second season, India batter Ajinkya Rahane emphasised on the need of 'fearlessness' and 'positive brand of cricket' as the team looks to bounce back from the underwhelming 2025, when they finished eighth in their title defence.

Rahane was handed the captain's armband after Shreyas Iyer left the franchise and while he provided some brisk starts, KKR were not the similarly powerful side it looked in 2024. The Knight Riders will also be without iconic all-rounder Andre Russell but have a strong batting line-up at their disposal.

Speaking at the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event in Kolkata, Rahane stressed on the fearlessness approach. "It's a privilege to lead such a talented group, and what stands out is the belief and match-winning ability within the squad. Our focus is to play a fearless, positive brand of cricket, stay true to our preparation, and keep improving every game," Rahane said during the event.

He also highlighted on the support that his team gets from the KKR fas. "The support from Kolkata fans is truly special-it goes beyond the stadium-and it inspires us to push harder, take responsibility, and deliver consistently for them," he added.

KKR CEO expresses excitement ahead of IPL 2026

The KKR CEO Venky Mysore and head coach Abhishek Nayar were also present in the event. Mysore expressed the excitement ahead of the upcoming season. "Every new season brings with it a fresh sense of excitement and anticipation. Having spent some time with the squad and support staff, there's great energy within the group and a strong belief in what we can achieve together.

"More importantly, we're looking forward to enjoying our cricket and playing in front of our passionate fans at Eden Gardens. We can't wait for the season to begin and hope to make it a memorable one for the fans."

Nayar speaks on sharing dressing room with icons

The head coach, Abhishek Nayar, talked about leadership and sharing the dressing room with some icons. "Sharing a dressing room with some of the most experienced individuals in the game is truly special. The leadership within our support staff is a huge advantage for all of us.

"For me, it's a privilege-having people to turn to for guidance makes a big difference. I've had the opportunity to play alongside many of them, which makes the journey even more meaningful. Together, we're focused on taking this franchise to greater heights."