Jasprit Bumrah to miss IPL 2023, massive setback for Mumbai Indians ahead of their upcoming campaign

Jasprit Bumrah who is yet to recover from his back injury will undergo a surgery and will miss IPL 2023

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2023 18:13 IST
Ahead of the upcoming season of IPL, Mumbai Indians have sustained a massive blow to their campaign. Star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah who is still recovering from back injury is all set to miss Indian Premier League and will undergo back surgery. Not only the IPL, but the speedster might also miss the World Test Championship that is scheduled to start on June 7, 2023. This certainly is a piece of bad news for the Indian cricket team as the WTC final will be played in England and India will certainly miss the services of their premier fast bowler.

As quoted in the reports odf ESPN Cricinfo, Bumrah is being analyzed by the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and is attending rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bengaluru, the BCCI is treating Jasprit Bumrah's case on an urgent basis.

