IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals on top, RCB make big jump in second week | FULL TABLE

IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals climbed to the top of the table on Saturday after the win over KKR. Check the full points table.

After the completion of the second week of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals have regained the top spot in the table. All the sides have played four matches so far, with DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore both taking six points. Shreyas Iyer's side leads RCB on Net Run Rate (NRR).

RCB, who were at seventh after the completion of first week, went on to win two successive matches against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals to go to second in the table.

While Rohit Sharma's MI is third with four points from as many matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals follow at 4th, 5th and 6th respectively with same points.

Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, however, had a big fall from last week. While KXIP, who were second after the end of first week are now seventh in the table, the CSK reel at the bottom. Both have two points from four games.

Check the full points table:

Position Team Matches Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Delhi Capitals 4 3 1 +0.588 6 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 3 1 -0.954 6 3 Mumbai Indians 4 2 2 +1.094 4 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 -0.084 4 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 -0.121 4 6 Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 -0.317 4 7 Kings XI Punjab 4 1 3 +0.521 2 8 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 -0.719 2

