IND vs ENG: Irfan Pathan points out big reason behind India's loss in 1st T20I

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former pacer Irfan Pathan pointed out the major difference between India and England in the first T20I.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan pointed out the one reason which led to India's huge defeat against England in the first T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. England outclassed Virat Kohli's men by 8 wickets.

Pathan took to his official Twitter account to talk about the match.

"What was the reason India lost the first t20 vs England ? I think PACE was the difference," Pathan wrote.

India were restricted to 124/7 by a disciplined England bowling attack.

Only Shreyas Iyer (67 off 48 deliveries) could offer any resistance as the rest of the Indian batting fell apart. Rishabh Pant (21 off 23 balls) and Hardik Pandya (19 off 21 balls) were the only others to get to double figures.

Jofra Archer returned as the most successful England bowler in the game, picking three wickets for 23 runs in four overs. He got the wickets of KL Rahul, Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

Among pacers, Mark Wood (1/20 in 4), Chris Jordan (1/27 in 4) and Ben Stokes (1/25 in 3) were the others to pick wickets.