  India's opening Test in Australia at Adelaide from December 17: Report

India's opening Test in Australia at Adelaide from December 17: Report

The first Test match in Adelaide is expected to be a pink-ball Test followed by traditional Boxing Day Test on December 26.

New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2020 0:03 IST
File photo of Virat Kohli (left) and Steve Smith.

The Indian cricket team will play its opening Test of the four-match series in Australia at Adelaide from December 17 and it will be a day-night affair, according to a report.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, the 'Boxing Day' Test starts from the traditional date of December 26 at the MCG, following the pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval.

Cricket Australia seems to have acceded to the BCCI request of a week's gap between the second and third Test, which begins in Sydney from January 7.

The final Test will begin at Brisbane from January 15.

It is understood that India will play the white-ball series before the Test matches with the three-match ODIs in Brisbane (tentatively November 26, 28 and 30) , followed by T20s at the Adelaide Oval (December 4, 6, 8).

The entire squad will fly out from the Dubai bio-bubble already in place for the IPL.

Around 25 to 27 member playing squad is set to travel to Australia post IPL final on November 10 and is expected to be allowed to train during their 14-day quarantine. 

