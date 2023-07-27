IND vs WI: Why will Mohammed Siraj not play ODI series against West Indies? BCCI reveals reason

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj flew back to India on the eve of ODI series

India and West Indies are set to lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on July 27 (Thursday) in Barbados. Ahead of the series opener, many were surprised to know that the premier pace bowler Mohammed Siraj flew back to India with Test specialists despite being named in the ODI squad. The reason for the same has been revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now and yet again, a key player for India is injured with less than three months to go for the World Cup.

Siraj has a sore ankle at the moment and hence, as a precautionary measure, the BCCI has released him from the squad. The medical team of the board has also advised him rest to make sure the injury doesn't worsen. With the World Cup set to commence on October 5, India cannot afford an injury to a bowler like Siraj with their ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah not yet completely certain to play in the mega event.

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies. The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team. The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series, which commences on July 27, 2023 in Barbados," the BCCI mentioned in the press release.

Team India has not called up a replacement and that opens up a door of opportunity for the remaining players in the squad. With Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja being the all-rounders and Kuldeep Yadav almost certain to play, there is room for three more pacers to play in the playing XI. If Shardul Thakur is fit, he will certainly play and also bat at eight. This leaves two slots for the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and Umran Malik.

India’s updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

