IND vs ENG Playing XIs: India make three changes, Jadeja rested before 200th ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India playing XI

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and England. Both sides lock horns in the third game at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12. Ahead of the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma came forward and revealed that the Men in Blue will be going into the third game with three changes made to their playing XI.

In the Ahmedabad clash, India will be without the services of Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami. In their places, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav have been added to the playing XI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Varun Chakaravarthy has been rested for the Ahmedabad clash due to a sore calf. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja was set to play his 200th ODI for the Men in Blue. However, the veteran all-rounder will now have to wait to achieve the milestone.

“I wanted to bat first and put runs on the board because we bowled first in the last two games. It was important for us to get a win in the last game. The fielders portrayed themselves well in the last two games; a lot of young blood. We want to continue to do well in the field,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

“(On Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy) They are pretty new in their careers, so we want to keep the pressure away from them, let them do their own, and they have got a lot of potential. We have made some changes—Jadeja and Shami have been rested; unfortunately, Varun has a sore calf. So, Washi, Kuldeep, and Arshdeep come into the side,” he added.

As for the game, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. After two consecutive losses in the series, England will hope that the third ODI could bring about a different result.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood