IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Bumrah strikes early on Day 4 as Mushfiqur departs, Bangladesh four down

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Bumrah strikes early on Day 4 as Mushfiqur departs, Bangladesh four wickets down

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live: Drainage facilities, poor management and weather were in the spotlight in Kanpur yet again as despite there not being any rain on Sunday, no play was possible for the second consecutive day during the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh. Some of the wet patches were a concern for the umpires and super soppers, dryers and even cement was used to dry them but by the time sun started peeping, more than half the day was already lost and it was called off. The match is heading towards a draw, however, there is a hope of full day's play on Day 4 and Day 5 and thankfully some cricket. Follow all the live updates of Ind vs Ban second Test from the Green Park Stadium-