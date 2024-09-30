IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Bumrah strikes early on Day 4 as Mushfiqur departs, Bangladesh four down

There is a hint of movement but not much and that too on very few deliveries. Should India try and get spinners on or wait for a couple of more overs? There has been nothing much off the surface for the pacers and Bangladesh batters have been getting behind the deliveries solidly.
The match has resumed for the first time since Day 1 and India will be aiming for quick wickets in Kanpur while Bangladesh look to close out any possibility of a result.
Akash Deep began the wickets procession for Bangladesh after the openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan negotiated the first spells of both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Akash accounted for both the openers before R Ashwin got the big wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mominul Haque, the former Test captain, is unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim started well.
Bangladesh - 107/3 (35 overs)
Effectively it's the second day of the Test match with two days being washed out. The first hour might have a little help for the seamers, which will be the period the Bangladesh batters will have to be careful. However, with the sun baking down, the pitch will get drier and it will be good for batting not just on Day 4 but on the final day as well with no rain forecast as of now.
The play will start at 9:30 AM. However, the first session will be off 135 minutes till 11:45 AM. There will be lunch till 12:25 PM before another session of play of 135 minutes. The tea will be taken at 2:40 PM and the final session is scheduled for 3-5 PM, with an extension of half an hour allowed since 98 overs are targeted to be bowled on Day 4.
Even the first innings hasn't been completed. So first India have to come and take the remaining seven wickets of Bangladesh's innings and then try to bat once and bat fast in order to take a lead and hopefully leave enough for Bangladesh to chase. These are all wet dreams but the first major aim for the Indian team will be to trigger a Bangladesh collapse in the morning session with the match set to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Finally, we can use words such as sunny and bright as far as Kanpur is concerned and there is every chance that the play might start on time. Bangladesh have already started warming up while Indian team is setting up its stuff for the warm-ups. Two full days of play have been lost to rain, a wet outfield and poor drainage facilities in Kanpur. Only a miracle can save from this Test match ending in a draw and we stay in hope. Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the second Test.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News