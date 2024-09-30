Monday, September 30, 2024
     
  5. IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Bumrah strikes early on Day 4 as Mushfiqur departs, Bangladesh four down
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Kanpur weather and drainage facilities have turned out to be a sore thumb on India's way to a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh. With no play on two days straight, only a miracle can save it from getting drawn, but players will be eager to get on the field.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2024 9:55 IST
Image Source : BCCI/BCB/INDIA TV IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live: Drainage facilities, poor management and weather were in the spotlight in Kanpur yet again as despite there not being any rain on Sunday, no play was possible for the second consecutive day during the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh. Some of the wet patches were a concern for the umpires and super soppers, dryers and even cement was used to dry them but by the time sun started peeping, more than half the day was already lost and it was called off. The match is heading towards a draw, however, there is a hope of full day's play on Day 4 and Day 5 and thankfully some cricket. Follow all the live updates of Ind vs Ban second Test from the Green Park Stadium-

  • Sep 30, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: Nothing off the surface for the bowlers, Bangladesh batters solid

    There is a hint of movement but not much and that too on very few deliveries. Should India try and get spinners on or wait for a couple of more overs? There has been nothing much off the surface for the pacers and Bangladesh batters have been getting behind the deliveries solidly.

  • Sep 30, 2024 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: India aim for quick wickets as match resumes

    The match has resumed for the first time since Day 1 and India will be aiming for quick wickets in Kanpur while Bangladesh look to close out any possibility of a result.

  • Sep 30, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Where is the match at?

    Akash Deep began the wickets procession for Bangladesh after the openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan negotiated the first spells of both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Akash accounted for both the openers before R Ashwin got the big wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mominul Haque, the former Test captain, is unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim started well. 

    Bangladesh - 107/3 (35 overs)

  • Sep 30, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 4 pitch report

    Effectively it's the second day of the Test match with two days being washed out. The first hour might have a little help for the seamers, which will be the period the Bangladesh batters will have to be careful. However, with the sun baking down, the pitch will get drier and it will be good for batting not just on Day 4 but on the final day as well with no rain forecast as of now.

  • Sep 30, 2024 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Revised session timings

    The play will start at 9:30 AM. However, the first session will be off 135 minutes till 11:45 AM. There will be lunch till 12:25 PM before another session of play of 135 minutes. The tea will be taken at 2:40 PM and the final session is scheduled for 3-5 PM, with an extension of half an hour allowed since 98 overs are targeted to be bowled on Day 4.

  • Sep 30, 2024 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Weatherman DK gives a go-ahead for an on-time start

  • Sep 30, 2024 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Is there a realistic chance of a result?

    Even the first innings hasn't been completed. So first India have to come and take the remaining seven wickets of Bangladesh's innings and then try to bat once and bat fast in order to take a lead and hopefully leave enough for Bangladesh to chase. These are all wet dreams but the first major aim for the Indian team will be to trigger a Bangladesh collapse in the morning session with the match set to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

  • Sep 30, 2024 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to bright and sunny Kanpur on Day 4

    Finally, we can use words such as sunny and bright as far as Kanpur is concerned and there is every chance that the play might start on time. Bangladesh have already started warming up while Indian team is setting up its stuff for the warm-ups. Two full days of play have been lost to rain, a wet outfield and poor drainage facilities in Kanpur. Only a miracle can save from this Test match ending in a draw and we stay in hope. Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the second Test.

