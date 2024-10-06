IND vs BAN 1st T20I pitch report: How will surface at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India will take on Bangladesh in the T20 series opener in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6

International cricket will return to Gwalior after 14 years at the new Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, a departure from the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, which hosted the historic Sachin Tendulkar ODI double hundred game against South Africa, which ended up being the last game in the Madhya Pradesh city. Now at a new venue, after more than a decade, the sport returns hosting a jubilant and young Indian side against an experienced Bangladesh outfit.

India have called up the likes of Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the absence of the multi-format stars to have a first look at them in international cricket. Abhishek obviously has already made his T20 debut and even smashed a century against Zimbabwe and hence he will be keen to continue his good form at home too but there are a few unknowns regarding the surface, especially since it is a first high-profile clash at the venue.

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior pitch report

"The practice wickets are only two pitches away and they have been good, so don't think that will be much different," said Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav on the eve of the clash in Gwalior on Sunday when asked if the wicket might play a bit slow. Yes, it is an unchartered territory given it will be the first top-level match at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior, however, if anyone followed MP T20 League, would be aware that the pitches at the venue were anything but slow.

Some of the matches during the tournament saw scores of 278, 239 and 249, the last being the winning total in the final for Jabalpur Lions. The practice wickets looked dry and bald with grass being shaved off. There might be a bit of help for the seamers with the new ball under the lights, however, it is expected to be a run-fest with the wicket set to remain very good for batting for all 40 overs.

The captain winning the toss would be tempted to bowl first but if it is a batting paradise, the sides might also opt for the Sunrisers Hyderabad strategy of putting up a huge score and let the opponent succumb under the scoreboard pressure.