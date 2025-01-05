Pat Cummins becomes first player in WTC history to achieve rare milestone after Jadeja, Sundar's wickets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins led from the front as Australia bowled India out for just 157 in the second innings of the Sydney Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins became the first bowler in World Test Championship (WTC) history to complete 200 wickets as he achieved the feat during India's second batting innings in the fifth and final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Cummins, who dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to achieve the feat, surpassed the likes of Nathan Lyon and R Ashwin, who too were in the 190s to get to the milestone.

Most wickets in World Test Championship (WTC) history (2019-2025)

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 200 (in 88 innings)

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 196 (in 86 innings)

R Ashwin (India) - 195 (in 78 innings)

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 165 (in 83 innings)

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 156 (in 66 innings)

Cummins has 73 wickets to his name in the current WTC cycle, four less than Jasprit Bumrah. However, Cummins went past his best-ever tally of 70 wickets in a single WTC cycle, which he achieved during 2019-21.

Cummins also surpassed Jacques Kallis, the legendary South African all-rounder on the overall Test wickets tally with the wickets of Jadeja and Sundar. Cummins was tied with Kallis after Rishabh Pant's wicket before surpassing him to get to 294 wickets in 67 matches.

Those two wickets were crucial in Australia folding India out cheaply on the third morning of the Sydney Test. India could add only 16 runs to their overnight score as the visitors were bundled for 157 and Australia were set a target of 162 runs to chase.

Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with a six-fer in the second innings and 10 wickets for the match with Cummins taking three in the second innings. A win in Sydney would not only help Australia win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but the reigning world Test champions will also qualify for their second consecutive final.