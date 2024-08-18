India A women vs Australia A women live score: India look for first win of series against Aussies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia A women.

India A women vs Australia A women live score: India A women vs Australia A women latest updates, scorecard, telecast

India A women vs Australia A women live score: Looking to avoid tour white-wash, India A women take on Australia A women in the 3rd 50-over match against the Aussies. The Indian women's team has already lost both T20I and ODI series but will be playing for pride as it looks for a first win on the tour.

The Minnu Mani-led Indian team was of no competition to the Tahlia McGrath-led side as the Aussies steamrolled the Indians with an 8-wicket win and 58 balls to spare. They are 0-2 down in the ODI series and lost the T20I series 0-3. The Indians now look to take some saving grace from the tour. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard