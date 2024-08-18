Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Live now

India A women vs Australia A women live score: India look for first win of series against Aussies

India A women vs Australia A women live score: The Indian women's A team is looking for its first win on the tour of Australia. The Indians have lost both the T20I and ODI series but will look for a win and take the positives from this series. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2024 8:28 IST
India vs Australia A women.
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia A women.

India A women vs Australia A women live score: India A women vs Australia A women latest updates, scorecard, telecast

India A women vs Australia A women live score: Looking to avoid tour white-wash, India A women take on Australia A women in the 3rd 50-over match against the Aussies. The Indian women's team has already lost both T20I and ODI series but will be playing for pride as it looks for a first win on the tour. 

The Minnu Mani-led Indian team was of no competition to the Tahlia McGrath-led side as the Aussies steamrolled the Indians with an 8-wicket win and 58 balls to spare. They are 0-2 down in the ODI series and lost the T20I series 0-3. The Indians now look to take some saving grace from the tour. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :India A women vs Australia A women latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 18, 2024 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India A women vs Australia A women: Aussie women opt to bowl!

    The Aussie women have won the toss and they will be bowling first today

  • Aug 18, 2024 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India A women vs Australia A women: India play for pride

    There is not much left in this series. Aussies have clinched the T20I series 3-0 and the ODI series 2-0. With both ODI and T20I series gone, India will be playing for pride and also to take out some more positives from their tour of Australia. The 3rd ODI is coming your way. Toss in 10 minutes. Stay tuned

