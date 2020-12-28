Imran Tahir pulls out from BBL citing personal reasons

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Imran Tahir

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir, who was due to represent Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, has withdrawn from Australia's premier T20 competition due to personal reasons.

His pullout is yet another instance of an international player withdrawing from the BBL this season as it comes in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. England's Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) and Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat) had earlier pulled out due to biosecurity bubble fatigue.

Steve Smith, who is currently involved in the ongoing Test series against India too said he won't be playing any games this season. Jonny Bairstow had to withdraw due to international call-up.

"Unfortunately, Imran is not coming for personal reasons," said Michael Klinger, the Melbourne Renegades coach.

"He's a great player so it is a loss. But at the same time we've seen (15-year-old) Noor Ahmad a couple of games ago, a bowler who people haven't seen that much, it might actually work in our favour.

He'll now be able to play a fair chunk of that back end of the season, with Imad Wasim. Nabi has to go home for international duty. It is a loss but at the same time what a huge opportunity for young Noor to come in and have a huge impact on the BBL."