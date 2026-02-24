ICC announces full fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2026; check when India will meet Pakistan

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the full fixtures for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in England from June 12 to July 5. The schedule was out last year but the full fixtures have now been confirmed, following the completion of the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month, as all 12 teams have now been confirmed.

India, Pakistan, Australia and South Africa were put in Group A, and now, Bangladesh and the Netherlands have joined them from the qualifiers. Meanwhile, the other group features the West Indies, England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, with qualifying teams Ireland and Scotland joining them in Group B.

England-Sri Lanka to kick off tournament; India-Pakistan to square off in first week

Meanwhile, hosts England will meet Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on June 12 at Edgbaston. Australia and South Africa will kick off the other group on June 13 at the Old Trafford, while India meet Pakistan on June 14, Sunday at Edgbaston. The two semifinals will take place on June 30 and July 2 at the Oval, while the final will be held at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 5.

Maiden appearance for Netherlands, first meeting between England-Scotland on English soil

The Netherlands are set to make their maiden appearance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with a squad featuring exciting talent like Yorkshire’s Sterre Kallis, who will test herself against world-class sides. They’ll face tough group stage matchups, including fixtures against India at Headingley on 17 June and Australia at the Hampshire Bowl on 20 June.

England are set to face Scotland at Headingley on 20 June in a historic encounter — it will be the first time the two countries meet in either a women’s or men’s World Cup on English soil, and the blockbuster group-stage clash is expected to attract large crowds.

Check full fixtures here:

Friday, June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston 18:30 BST

Saturday, June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 10:30 BST

Saturday, June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30

BST

Saturday, June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Sunday, June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston 10:30 BST

Sunday, June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston 14:30 BST

Tuesday, June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl 14:30 BST

Tuesday, June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Wednesday, June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley 10:30 BST

Wednesday, June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley 14:30 BST

Wednesday, June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston 18:30 BST

Thursday, June 18: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley 18:30 BST

Friday, June 19: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Saturday, June 20: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl 10:30 BST

Saturday, June 20: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl 14:30 BST

Saturday, June 20: England v Scotland, Headingley 18:30 BST

Sunday, June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Sunday, June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday, June 23: New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Tuesday, June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday, June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley 18:30 BST

Wednesday, June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s Cricket Ground 18:30 BST

Thursday, June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Thursday, June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground 18:30 BST

Friday, June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 18:30 BST

Saturday, June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Saturday, June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground 14:30 BST

Saturday, June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval 18:30 BST

Sunday, June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s Cricket Ground 10:30 BST

Sunday, June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday, June 30: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1), The Oval 14:30 BST

Thursday, July 2: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2), The Oval 18:30 BST

Sunday, July 5: TBC v TBC (The Final), Lord’s Cricket Ground 14:30 BST