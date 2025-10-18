George Bailey confirms Australia's captain for the Ashes in case Pat Cummins misses out | Check details Cricket Australia's men's chief selector George Bailey recently came forward and talked about the injury situation of skipper Pat Cummins ahead of The Ashes 2025-26 series, and named the player who could lead Australia in his absence.

New Delhi:

The Ashes 2025-26 is rapidly approaching, and tensions have been ever-rising for Australia. Hosting England across a five-game marquee Test series, the Aussies have had several roadblocks ahead of the series, with the biggest one being the lumbar bone stress in the lower back of skipper Pat Cummins.

With the Ashes approaching, Cummins’ availability for the series has been put into doubt, and ahead of the series, Cricket Australia’s men’s chief selector George Bailey took centre stage and talked about how veteran batter Steve Smith would lead the side in case Cummins misses out.

“If Pat doesn’t play, Smudge (Smith) will captain. That’s business as usual for us. That formula has worked," Bailey was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Regardless of whether he’s playing, Pat’s keen to be around because if he’s not playing he’ll be rehabbing and getting ready and bowling, so he’ll be with the team anyway. So that information flow and working together as captain and vice-captain will remain the same," he added.

Bailey also talked about Cameron Green’s situation

Furthermore, George Bailey also talked about Australia’s ever-rising problems as all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against India due to side soreness. In-form batter Marnus Labuschagne was added to the squad in his place. It is worth noting that Green has been ruled out of the series as a precautionary measure, and he is expected to make his return in the Sheffield Shield.

“It’s a very conservative decision around getting that right, playing Shield three and four and bringing the bowling online. I don’t think he’s going to come out in the first Test and bowl 30 overs, but the expectation and plan that he’ll be able to participate as an allrounder in that first Test is still well on track,” Bailey said.