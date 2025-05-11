Former India cricketer backs Virat Kohli to perform against England despite retirement reports Former India cricketer Navjot SIngh Sidhu took centre stage and backed Virat Kohli to put in a good performance against England despite ongoing reports over Kohli's retirement from the longest format.

New Delhi:

The Indian team will have some major decisions to make as the side gears up to take on England for a five-game Test series. India will be touring England in the series that kicks off from June 20. Where the visitors will be without Rohit Sharma in the series as the star batter announced his Test retirement, there have been rumours of Virat Kohli looking to hang his boots in the longest format as well.

With the rumours circulating, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu took centre stage and backed Virat Kohli to travel with India to England for the Test series, and score a lot of runs as well.

"Virat Kohli’s decision — that he wants to retire — has created a stir across the cricketing world. We are heading into a tour that is the toughest litmus test even for other Test-playing nations. Why do I say that Kohli can be our "knight in shining armor" in England? Because he has the experience, especially after Rohit Sharma's departure. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England,” Sidhu said in a video he posted on social media.

"His intention is right, his motive is noble — that "the old order must change, yielding place to the new." But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line,” he added.

Many would hope that Kohli continues to represent India in whites and helps the side put in a good performance on the England tour, and get off to a great start to the World Test Championship cycle.

Furthermore, with no Rohit Sharma in the side anymore, India have the task of appointing a new captain in the longest format, and hope that they are able to topple England in their home. The first Test of the series will be played from June 20.