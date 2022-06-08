Farewell Mithali Raj: Rewinding the top 5 knocks played by the Indian batsman

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Top 5 knocks of Mithali Raj

The contribution that Mithali Raj has made to Indian cricket is immense and can't be measured in words. Former Indian captain Raj has changed the face of Indian women's cricket and is the only lady captain to lead India in two world cup finals. As the legend bids one final goodbye to the game of cricket, here is a look back at her greatest knocks, the knocks that molded her into a legend.

1999: 114 against Ireland

Just after she earned the India blues for herself, 16-year-old Mithali Raj went all guns blazing on her international debut. While opening with yet another debutant Reshma Gandhi, the former India skipper took the attack to the Irish side and ended up smashing a ton first up. The world was in awe of this young Indian batter and istantly knew that the legend of Mithali Raj was a force to reckon with.

2002: 214 against England

By this time Mithali had cemented herself in the Indian team and was one of their regular members. This was one match where Mithali showed the strength of her technique. Coming out to bat against the English side, Mithali Raj smashed a double hundred while stitching a partnership with her skipper Anjum Chopra. Mithali's solid knock in reply to England's 329 helped her side to take a crucial lead.

2017: 64 against South Africa

Cricket World Cup is the biggest stage for any player and everybody wants to deliver for their country especially on a stage like this. Mithali, who was incharge of the women in blue did nothing different. It was a must win contest and just like a champion, she went on to score 64 off 85 deliveries on a difficult wicket. The knock which included 10 boundaries helped India to come back on track and continue their winning momentum in the tournament.

2017: 109 against New Zealand

This game was a virtual quarter final and India was called out to bat first. With Mandhana and Punam Raut being dismissed cheaply, Raj stitched a crucial 132-run partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur that helped the Indian team to put a respectable score of 265 runs on the board. Mithali scored her 6th ODI ton in this match and India won the contest by 186 runs which earned them a semifinal spot against Australia.

2012: 94 against England

Difficult batting conditions and Mithali Raj are a match made in heaven. England came out to bat first and were dismissed for 229 runs. Starting the chase on a very tricky note, India lost its openers and then came out Raj. She maintained great composure and her knock of 94 helped the visitors to chase down the target quite comfortably.