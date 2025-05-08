England draft in Somerset's James Rew to replace injured Jordan Cox for Zimbabwe Test Jordan Cox's injury woes continued to haunt him before his potential Test debut for England as Ben Stokes and Co were dealt a blow before the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. The lone Test will be the beginning of a huge red-ball season for England with India at home and Australia away.

New Delhi:

England had to make a last-minute personnel change for the Zimbabwe Test, with Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew getting his maiden national call-up following a cracking County Championship for Somerset. Cox suffered an abdominal muscle injury while playing for Essex against Somerset in the County Championship. This is the second time Cox has suffered an injury before his potential Test debut for England, as he broke his thumb during training in November before the New Zealand series.

A product of the England Lions pathway, Rew was part of England's U19 World Cup 2022 side alongside Rehan Ahmed and Jacob Bethell and played a crucial role in his side reaching the final. Rew is averaging 54.21, playing for Somerset, including a highest score of 152 and recently smashed 116 to take his side to a victory over Essex.

21-year-old Rew's call-up suggests that England have started to look beyond the likes of Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow as far as the wicketkeeper's slot in the Test team is concerned, with Jamie Smith being the frontrunner. Rew will link up with the rest of the squad next week for the preparatory camp before the game.

The one-off Test against Zimbabwe is the first for both teams against each other in 22 years and it will mark the beginning of a long red-ball season for England. England are set to host India for a five-match Test series in June and will travel to Australia for an away Ashes assignment at the end of the year. The one-off Test takes place from May 22-25 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham as England look to present their case for a maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification.

England’s revised squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, James Rew, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue.