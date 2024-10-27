Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Where to watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A clash on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : ACB AND ACC Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A.

Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A are geared up to face each other in the summit clash of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat on Sunday, October 27.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of impressive wins in their respective semifinals. While Sri Lanka A defeated Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets, Afghanistan A got the better of hot favourites India A by 20 runs.

Notably, this will be the second meeting between the two sides. Afghanistan A had defeated Sri Lanka A during their group-stage encounter by 11 runs and therefore the final will be an opportunity for the Lankan Lions to settle the score.

Dushan Hemantha was the star of the semifinal for Sri Lanka. Hemantha had ripped through Pakistan Shaheens batting order with a four-wicket haul and he would be expected to produce a similar performance.

For Afghanistan A, the opening pair of Zubaid Akbari and Sediqullah Atal will be the key. The two batters were unstoppable against India A and would love to contribute in the same manner on Sunday.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Which channel will broadcast the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A final on TV?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A final will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A final?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and also on FanCode.

Afghanistan A Squad:

Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharote, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Numan Shah, Faridoon Dawoodzai

Sri Lanka A Squad:

Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara (wk), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando (c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga, Dinura Kalupahana, Isitha Wijesundera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Lasith Croospulle