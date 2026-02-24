Ellyse Perry gives update on her injury after getting ruled out of India ODI series

New Delhi:

Australia star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has shared an update on her injury after getting ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India. The Aussies were dealt with a major blow when Perry and fast-bowler Kim Garth were not available for the three-match ODI series, which started today in Brisbane, due to their quad strains.

Cricket Australia had confirmed the development, adding that their participation in the one-off Test against dependant on their recovery. "Their availability for the Test match will be further assessed at the end of the ODI series, pending on how they progress with rehab," a Cricket Australia statement said on Perry and Garth.

Meanwhile, Perry spoke about the injury on the sidelines of the Gabba when the series opener was underway. "I just picked up a bit of a niggle across the T20 series and getting up here in Brissy, I had a scan," Perry told Channel 7 during the first innings of the clash in Brisbane.

"It's probably just one of those ones where I've got to let it settle for a little bit, and we'll just see where we get to over the next week or so. We started some running today, and that all went pretty well. So it's pretty minor on the scheme of things, but with a condensed schedule, it just depends how it responds to a few different things," she added.

India opt to bat against Australia, Pratika back

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first. Having recovered from her ankle injury, Pratika Rawal is back in the side with Shafali Verma also part of the Playing XI as Harleen Deol misses out. "We'll bat first. I think batting first will be a better option for us today. So that’s why, as a group, we decided that we’ll bat first. I feel an opportunity, because when we played the World Cup, we all had a lot of fun and hopefully today also we’ll have fun. We do have a few changes. Kashvee is back in the side. And I’ll give you my playing list so you can just go through it," India skipper Harmanpreet said after winning the toss.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur