Ashleigh Gardner suffers 7th career concussion scare during WBBL

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Ashleigh Gardner.

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner on Sunday suffered a suspected concussion during Sydney Sixers' 14-run defeat against Adelaide Strikers during the ongoing edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Gardner was ruled out mid-way during what was Sixers' fourth consecutive loss in the tournament and was replaced by wicketkeeper Maddy Darke after diving in an attempt to stop a boundary during the Sixers' fielding innings. Her head did not hit the ground, but the effects of the jarring contact meant she came off the field to be assessed in line with Cricket Australia's concussion protocols. The on-duty doctor then ruled her out of the game.

"She's not 100 per cent, but she is going to get some tests and hopefully she can play next week," she said. "She understands what her body needs," said Gardner's teammate at Sixers Dane van Niekerk.

Gardner will have further concussion tests before the Sixers' crunch clash with Brisbane Heat on Tuesday.

The incident marks the seventh concussion of the 23-year-old's cricketing career, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

She had suffered a concussion in January during her preparations for the limited-overs series against England in Canberra. However, she had recovered in time to play the opener just four days later.

Gardner has so far played one Test, 33 ODIs and 43 T20Is for Australia.