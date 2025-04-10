Ambati Rayudu backs MS Dhoni to turn things around for Chennai Super Kings after being named captain Former Chennai Super Kings and India star Ambati Rayudu took centre stage and backed MS Dhoni to turn CSK's form around after being named captain of the side due to Gaikwad sustaining an elbow fracture.

In a major decision, it was announced that MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings for the remainder of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow fracture. With Dhoni back at the helm, many fans are excited about what the future holds for CSK in the IPL 2025.

Speaking of the same, former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu took centre stage and talked about how Dhoni could weave his magic for CSK and turn things around for the side.

"First of all, it is very sad that Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of CSK, has been ruled out of the IPL. But, all the fans, will be extremely excited to see MS Dhoni lead CSK again. He can always pull out his magic, and make CSK qualify from here. It will be one great story. So, I am very very excited and I just hope that he weaves his magic all over the CSK team," Rayudu told ESPN Cricinfo.

It is interesting to note that CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming took centre stage and talked about the nature of Gaikwad’s injury. He revealed that Gaikwad was playing in pain, and he got injured in Guwahati during the clash against Rajasthan Royals recently.

"He [Gaikwad] got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, in the radial neck,” Fleming said.

"So we're disappointed and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he'd be out of the tournament from now. We have an uncapped player, MS Dhoni, who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL,” he added.