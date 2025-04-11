Aakash Chopra heaps praise on KL Rahul after exceptional performance against RCB Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and heaped massive praise on KL Rahul after his exceptional 93* run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals ace batter KL Rahul put in an exceptional performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 25 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10, and the clash saw RCB coming in to bat first.

Aiming to chase down a target of 164 runs, KL Rahul went unbeaten on a score of 93 runs as Delhi Capitals registered a brilliant win. Seeing Rahul’s performance, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Rahul.

"KL Rahul's batting. He was the Player of the Match. He made a ground, a circle, and then planted his bat in the middle, and said this is his area and he reigns there. He would have been hurt. Rahul even used to put his fingers in his ears to keep the outside noise out. However, he would have been seeing and hearing everything, enduring and swallowing it," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"When they won the match, he said - 'I started here, I was with you, but you let me go. It's fine if you let me go then, but this time when I came in the auction, you had money as well. You went till ₹23 crore for Venky Iyer and didn't come to me till ₹12 crore. You don't value my skill set. So I will take it upon myself to change the game for you,'" he added.

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra talked about the crucial contest between KL Rahul and Josh Hazlewood in the run chase of the game. It is worth noting that KL Rahul smashed Hazlewood for 22 in an over in the second innings.

"He got a life. It was a difficult catch that Rajat Patidar dropped. However, after that, the shots he played, we saw kamaal Rahul's lajawab form. He played beautifully. However, a small battle comes in a big battle at times. A slight drizzle came. There, an over was given to Hazlewood, and KL Rahul was in front of him. It was best vs best," he said.