3 Indian players who can make their debut in IND vs BAN T20I series

India are set to face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series from October 6 onwards. After sweeping the Bangla Tigers 2-0 in a Test series, a fresh-looking squad will look to double it up in the T20I series.

The three matches will take place with two days of gap each on October 6, 9 and 12. Gwalior's New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium will be hosting the first match, followed by the second one at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The caravan will then move to Hyderabad for the third game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had named a 15-member Indian squad for the series with Suryakumar Yadav at the helm. No member of the Indian Test squad has been named in the team for the T20Is. However, there will be three players who can make their India debut during the Bangladesh series.

Mayank Yadav: Lucknow Super Giants pace sensation Mayank Yadav is in line for his India debut. He has been handed a maiden call-up for the T20I series after his impressive performances in the IPL 2024. Mayank bowled a 156.7 kph thunderbolt during the Indian cash-rich league and is well renowned of bowling such fiery balls.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is also in line for a debut. He impressed many with his power-hitting in the middle-order and his ability to bowl pace. Nitish was handed a call-up for the Zimbabwe T20Is but was ruled out due to an injury. He is yet to play a game in the Indian colours.

Harshit Rana: Another pacer who might get picked in the series is Harshit Rana. After impressing in IPL 2024 for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rana will look to keep the good work going in the Indian team. Harshit was part of two T20Is against Zimbabwe and the ODI series against Sri Lanka but has not played a game so far.