Age is just a number, MS Dhoni should play as long as he is fit and in form: Gautam Gambhir

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Speculations about MS Dhoni and his future in the sport, let alone international cricket, has been a year-long routine on social media and among veterans of the game. Of late, the debate has been sparked by the postponement of the ICC World T20 which was originally slated to happen during October-November this year.

Amid the speculations, many had opined that Dhoni should retire from the sport given that it will unlikely for the veteran to feature in the next World T20. Dhoni will be 40 by then.

Dismissing his age as just a number, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckoned that Dhoni should play cricket as long as he is fit and enjoys the sport

Speaking to Star Sports on Cricket Connected, Gambhir said, “Age is just a number. I think if you are in very good form if you are hitting the ball really well. MS Dhoni, if he is hitting the ball really well, if he is very good form, if he is enjoying the game and if he thinks that he can still win the game for the country at that number – especially at six and seven."

“If he is great fitness and form, I think he should keep continuing playing because no one can actually force anyone to retire. A lot of experts can put a lot of pressure on people like MS Dhoni because of their age and stuff but again it's an individual decision, when you started playing cricket it was your individual decision. When you want to leave it is again your individual decision.”

Meanwhile, with IPL chairman confirming the return of the 13th season from September 19 onwards, fans have been left smiling over the prospective of Dhoni returning to the sport after more than a year. The season will kick off in the UAE

Dhoni last played for India in their World Cup 2019 semifinal exit game against New Zealand in England. It still remains to be seen if Dhoni is called up for the national training camp that BCCI is looking to organise to resume training for international cricket.

