Lockdown look inspired by 'my heroes' Vivian Richards and MS Dhoni, says Kapil Dev

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev revealed that his new look is inspired by his 'heroes', West Indies' Vivian Richards and India's wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. Referencing to Dhoni's bald look right after he led India to 2011 World Cup victory, Kapil said that he also wanted to do the same.

Kapil Dev's bald look recently went viral on social media after one of his teammates during his playing days, Chetan Sharma posted a picture of him posing for the camera.

"I had seen Vivian Richard's look on Instagram. He's my hero, so I thought 'Why not?' let me follow my hero," Kapil said in a conversation with Sports Tak.

"I love Dhoni also. He is also my hero. After the 2011 World Cup, he had shaved off all his hair too. So I decided one day I will also do the same. Now I got the chance to and I did."

With cricket action coming to halt and citizens forced to stay at home due to nation-wide lockdown, the legendary Indian captain finally had the time to experiment on his looks.

Earlier, talking about Shahid Afridi's backing of Shoaib Akhtar's suggestion that India and Pakistan should play a bilateral series to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus, Kapil had said that he remains more concerned about students who couldn't go to schools and colleges.

"I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about? I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation. So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually," he had said.

