Udaipur: Arvind Singh Mewar, member of erstwhile royal family, passes away

Udaipur: Arvind Singh Mewar, the member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, died early today (March 16) in Rajasthan's Udaipur after prolonged illness, family sources said. The 81-year-old was ailing for a long time and was under treatment at his residence in Udaipur.

He was also the chairman of the HRH group of hotels.