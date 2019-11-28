Sangh-BJP coordination panel to look into Maharashtra fiasco

Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, today

The coordination committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will look into the Maharashtra fiasco as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite winning the mandate was not able to form the government in the state. The committee will try to find out answers to many questions including why the party was not able to carry along the Shiv Sena like it used to do earlier?

What was the reason that the Shiv Sena formed the government with other parties despite sharing the same ideology of Hindutva with the BJP? Had the Shiv Sena decided before the results itself that it will maintain a distance from the BJP? Was the BJP responsible for the adamant behaviour of the Shiv Sena or was it the ambitions of the regional party that both the parties had to part ways in the state?

The committee will be finding answers to all these questions. If sources are to be believed, a coordination committee under the chairmanship of Dr Krishna Gopal will investigate the whole Maharashtra affair from the beginning of the elections till the formation of the Sena-NCP-Congress government.

RSS ideologue from Nagpur Dilip Deodhar told IANS, "The coordination committee of the Sangh does an in-depth scrutiny of such matters. It is expected that detailed discussions will take place between the Sangh and the BJP leaders in the near future."

There was discontent during the ticket distribution in Maharashtra, said Deodhar, adding that some leaders were not happy as a few outsiders were given tickets while loyalists were denied them.

More than 15 MLAs had raised this issue before the Sangh, which didn't think it right to interfere in the BJP' affairs. Usually, the Sangh doesn't interfere in the decisions of the BJP till the results are not satisfactory, he said.

After the Maharashtra fiasco, the Sangh is trying to find out if the sitting MLAs were denied tickets on the directions of BJP former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis or was it the Central leadership which decided this.