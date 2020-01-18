Image Source : PTI Ranjeet Kumar Dass re-elected Assam BJP chief

Ranjeet Kumar Dass was on Saturday unanimously re-elected president of the ruling BJP in Assam for a three-year term. All senior Assam BJP leaders including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present on the occasion.

Pradhan handed over the election certificate to Dass.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said BJP's strength is increasing in the entire northeast.

"We have run the government successfully in Assam. We hope to further strengthen the party organisation in Assam as also the entire northeast," he said.

Dass' election had become a foregone conclusion as he was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post when the deadline for formally entering the contest expired on Friday.

Fifty-four-year-old Dass, a former Assembly Speaker, was elected as state BJP president for the first time in 2017.

