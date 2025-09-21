Zubeen Garg to be cremated with full state honours in Sonapur on September 23 Assam's music icon Zubeen Garg will be cremated with state honours in Sonapur on September 23, leaving behind a lasting legacy celebrated by thousands of grieving fans.

Guwahati:

Assam's beloved musical icon Zubeen Garg will be cremated at Kamarkuchi-Hatimura in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on September 23. The decision was made following a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who personally visited the site. The Assam government has allocated 10 bighas of land near Kamarkuchi, about 7 km from Khanapara and close to Dichang Resort along National Highway 6, for Zubeen’s final rites.

While the cremation will take place near Guwahati for logistical and emotional reasons, Zubeen’s ashes will later be taken to Jorhat, where he spent much of his early life and composed many of his initial works. A separate memorial will be constructed in Jorhat to honour his deep ties to the town. Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, requested the cremation near Guwahati, citing the age of Zubeen’s father, who would be unable to travel to Jorhat.

Thousands pay tribute at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex

Thousands of fans gathered at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, where Zubeen’s mortal remains are kept for public homage. Fans expressed deep sorrow over his passing. One attendee said, “He is one of the celebrities who is evergreen. We don't see such a person coming down the line again. When I was in class 6 or 7, we used to hear his songs. We are going to miss those emotions. It's a great loss for Assam.” In response to the overwhelming turnout, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the stadium would remain open throughout Sunday night to allow more people to pay tribute.

Three-day state mourning announced

In honour of the late singer, the Assam government declared a three-day state mourning, during which all official entertainment, ceremonial programs, and public celebrations have been suspended. CM Sarma emphasised the collective grief of the state, saying that Assam has lost a cultural treasure whose music transcended generations.

Legacy of a cultural icon

Zubeen Garg was not only a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker, with a career spanning over three decades. His voice resonated across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages. Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen inspired generations with his music and creativity, leaving a legacy that will endure in the hearts of his fans forever.