Assam woman kills husband, buries body at home; later surrenders to police A Guwahati woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband during a domestic dispute and burying his body in their house compound, with police suspecting possible involvement of others.

Guwahati:

In a disturbing case from Assam’s capital, a 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body inside their residential compound in the Pandu area of Guwahati. The incident is believed to have taken place on June 26 following a heated domestic dispute.

The accused, identified as Rahima Khatun, allegedly killed her husband Sabiyal Rahman, 40, during an altercation at their home in Joymoti Nagar. According to initial investigations, Rahman, a scrap dealer by profession, returned home intoxicated on the night of the incident, leading to a violent argument that turned fatal.

After Rahman’s death, Khatun reportedly dug a five-foot-deep pit within their property and buried his body to conceal the crime. For several days, she misled neighbours and acquaintances by claiming that her husband had travelled to Kerala for work. Later, she altered her account, saying he had been hospitalised due to illness.

The truth began to unravel when the victim’s brother filed a missing person’s report at Jalukbari Police Station on July 12. The next day, Khatun approached the police and confessed to the killing, claiming she acted in panic after the fight turned deadly.

West Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police Padmanav Baruah confirmed that a police team, along with forensic experts and a magistrate, exhumed the decomposed remains from the residence. While Khatun has admitted to the act, authorities suspect she may not have acted alone.

“It is highly unlikely that she was able to dig a large pit and bury the body without assistance,” said DCP Baruah. “We are investigating the possible involvement of additional individuals in the case.”

The couple had been married for nearly 15 years and shared two children. The incident has shocked the local community, with neighbours expressing disbelief at the gruesome nature of the crime.

This incident adds to a series of recent domestic violence-related homicides in the region. In a similar high-profile case earlier this year, an Indore businessman was killed in Meghalaya, allegedly by his wife with the help of her lover during their honeymoon.

As the investigation continues, the Guwahati police have assured that all angles will be explored to determine the full scope of involvement in the case.