US: 5 killed in shooting in Missouri

5 killed in shooting in Missouri

A suspected gunman opened fire on Monday at a gas station in Missouri that left at least four people killed including a police officer. Later, the gunman was also shot dead by the police officials.

According to the police, they received calls of multiple shootings throughout the city. The calls reported a vehicle crash and an armed suspect shooting customers and employees at the store. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams told a US news agency that the police received calls starting from 11:24 pm CDT, including a call at 11:43 pm.

Williams said that police believe one individual is responsible for each of the incidents.

(With inputs from ANI)

