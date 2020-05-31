Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.1 million, including more than 370,000 fatalities. More than 2,734,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for the latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2020 6:53 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.1 million, including more than 370,000 fatalities. More than 2,734,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

 

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 31

  • May 31, 2020 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    More than 2,734,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​@rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and @sushmitapanda for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surged past the 6.1 million-mark, million, including more than 370,000 fatalities. More than 2,734,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 105,557
    Brazil- 28,834
    Italy- 33,340
    Spain- 27,125
    France- 28,771
    United Kingdom- 38,376
    Belgium - 9,453

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 173,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 4,971

