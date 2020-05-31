Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​@rashihardaha, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and @sushmitapanda for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

Here's a quick overview:

The total number of global cases has surged past the 6.1 million-mark, million, including more than 370,000 fatalities. More than 2,734,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

Deaths by country:

United States- 105,557

Brazil- 28,834

Italy- 33,340

Spain- 27,125

France- 28,771

United Kingdom- 38,376

Belgium - 9,453

Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 173,000-mark

Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 4,971